Bihar Elections To Be Held In 3 Phases, Counting On 10 November

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Bihar will go to polls in three phases — voting will take place on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

The counting will be held on 10 November. The first phase will cover 71 assembly constituencies, second phase for 94 seats and third will have 78 constituencies.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on 29 November.

The Election Commission said Bihar polls will be held under new security protocols. Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits have been arranged, the poll body said.

The voting time has been extended by one hour and it will be held from 7 am-6 pm. CEC Sunil Arora also said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect with the announcement of poll dates.