Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Says 'Nitish Kumar Will Never Be CM Again'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who cast his vote during the second phase of polls in Bihar on Tuesday, said that Nitish Kumar will never be chief minister again.

The electorate in 94 assembly seats are voting on Tuesday.

Paswan told ANI, “You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I’ll have no role to play, I want ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis.”