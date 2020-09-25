What The 2020 Bihar Election Means For Nitish Kumar, BJP And the Grand Alliance

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United national president Nitish Kumar arrives at the party office to interact with ticket seekers and party workers ahead of Bihar Assembly election on September 23, 2020 in Patna.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — As Bihar is set to become the first Indian state to go for polls during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the political future of many prominent politicians also hangs in balance. The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that the Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, with counting on November 11. Here’s what this crucial election means for some top contenders and parties in Bihar. Nitish Kumar Chief of Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar is going into this election following a 15-year long rule and five stints as the Bihar chief minister. After an internal BJP survey indicated he faced massive anti-incumbency, some BJP leaders began saying that this assembly election should be contested with prime minister Narendra Modi as the face of the NDA alliance. However, BJP president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah have, on more than one occasion in the last one year, reiterated that this election will be contested under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. To battle anti-incumbency, Nitish Kumar has come up with a unique ploy, asking the people of Bihar to compare his 15-year long rule with the Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal’s 15-year rule before him.

“Pandrah Saal Banam Pandrah Saal” and “Bihar Me Vikas Ho, Nitish Kumar Ho” are some of the slogans coined by the JDU for this election. Nitish Kumar has an edge over his rivals and alliance partners when it comes to image. The politician has carefully and successfully coined and maintained his image as a “development man” in the last 15 years. The absence of his archrival Lalu Prasad Yadav and squabbling among Lalu’s sons and RJD leaders is also likely to work in his favour. A year ago, Nitish looked weak in alliance with the BJP. His party refused to become a part of the Modi cabinet when it was offered only one berth. For almost six months after the Lok Sabha election, Nitish Kumar was silent. But after BJP lost back-to-back assembly elections in different states following its massive win Lok Sabha election in 2019, Nitish was back in action once again. He even sided with the opposition RJD while passing an unanimous resolution against NRC in the Bihar assembly earlier this year which had left many in the BJP embarrassed and angry. When ally LJP’s chief and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan began criticising his government, Nitish Kumar had former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi defect to NDA from the grand alliance. Now, every criticism of Nitish Kumar by LJP leaders is being countered by Manjhi and his partymen. According to some JDU sources, Nitish is also thinking of giving BJP more seats than the JDU on the condition that it accommodates LJP in its quota which will ultimately mean JDU contests more seats than the BJP.