Bihar Election: RJD, Grand Alliance Reluctantly Pin Hopes On Tejashwi Amid Flurry Of Defections

In 2019, immediately after a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members found they couldn’t get in touch with leader Tejashwi Yadav at all. For over a month, as the clamour for him to take responsibility grew and senior leaders tried to hide their embarrassment, Tejashwi, reportedly stationed in New Delhi, remained completely inaccessible.

Even when he finally surfaced in Patna, the leader of the opposition didn’t make it to key debates in the Bihar assembly, allowing the Nitish Kumar-led government a walkover in crucial issues such as the deaths of 180 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

More than a year down the line, things seem to have improved a little—Tejashwi is now visible during assembly sessions, he took out a “Berojgari Hatao” (eradicate unemployment) yatra throughout the state, and his unpredictable brother Tej Pratap Yadav has declared that he will support the RJD leader’s decisions—for now.

But as RJD prepares for its first assembly elections without Lalu Prasad Yadav at the helm, party leaders are watching to see how Tejashwi will manage the arguments that will likely crop up once candidates are announced, as well as the large-scale defections from RJD to the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U).

“Blunders and debacles will go on but RJD or even the Mahagathbandhan has no choice but to accept his (Tejashwi’s) leadership. Things are better now. He is traveling around the state. Just look at the crowd at his rallies everywhere. People are turning up to see and listen to him. There may be some mistakes in the past but it gets overshadowed when he works on the field,” a senior RJD leader told HuffPost India on condition of anonymity.

At first glance, it seems like the opposition has a lot on its side—a BJP internal survey claims its ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar faces heavy anti-incumbency sentiment; the state’s Covid-19 case tally has crossed 1.6 lakh; and like every year, floods have devastated millions of livelihoods this year.

Yet, the opposition Grand Alliance—which includes RJD, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party and some Left parties—led by Tejashwi has been unable to build a compelling narrative against Kumar’s 15-year-long rule. Some of this, party leaders say, is down to Tejashwi’s unwillingness to involve senior leaders in discussions.

“Tejashwi has age on his side. This will probably be Nitish’s last assembly election. Even if we presume that RJD will lose this election, Tejaswhi has far more time to establish himself than any other politician in the grand alliance. Tejashwi is doing better now but it is also true that he could do better if he listens to seniors like us. Very few leaders inside the party have Tejashwi’s mobile number. He is surrounded by people who are still evolving and learning things. This is really not the way a leader is made,” said the senior leader cited above.

A Congress MLA expressed similar helplessness.

“What choice do we have apart from him? You tell me,” this leader, from the Seemanchal region of the state, told HuffPost India.