Bihar: RJD Blames Congress For Loss, Congress Agrees It Was 'Weak Link'

Days after the Bihar election results were declared, in which the NDA won 125 of the 243 seats, leaders from both the RJD and the Congress have called the Grand Old Party the “weak link” after the Grand Alliance managed to get only 110 seats.

The Congress won on 19 seats, a drop from its tally of 27 seats in 2015. While it improved its vote share from 6.66% in 2015 to nearly 9.5% in this election, its strike rate this time was lesser.

Following the results, both Congress and RJD leaders have called on Congress for an introspection. Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 Congress members who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in August demanding changes in the party, told The Indian Express in an interview that the people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, did not consider the Congress to be an effective alternative.

“If for six years the Congress has not introspected what hope do we have for introspection now? We know what is wrong with the Congress. Organisationally, we know what is wrong. I think we have all the answers.” He added that the party was not willing to recognise those answers and if it did not, then the graph will continue to decline.