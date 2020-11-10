Here's Why Bihar Election Result Will Be Delayed

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A security personnel stands guard outside the strong room at AN College on the eve of assembly election results on November 9, 2020 in Patna.

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar Assembly election is underway with early trends showing a close contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance. However, the results are expected to be delayed this time with Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivas saying the counting will continue till late evening.

“There is a significant increase in the number of polling stations. The number of polling stations have gone up by almost 45%. The counting process will be a bit longer than it used to be,” he said.

Officials also told PTI that trends and results might be delayed a bit this time as the number of polling stations were raised from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515 to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well.