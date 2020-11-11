In the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress only managed to win 19 seats, a drop from its tally of 27 seats in 2015. While it improved its vote share from 6.66% in 2015 to nearly 9.5% in this election, its strike rate this time was much less.

The Congress is now being blamed for dragging down the Grand Alliance, and some reports have speculated that JD(U) may regret giving 70 seats in the Grand Alliance to the Grand Old Party (see here and here). In 2015, the Congress had contested in 41 seats.

When the Congress was allotted 70 seats last month to contest as part of the Grand Alliance, a section of the party was apprehensive about the deal and thought it was a bad bargain, according to The Indian Express.

Of the 70 seats, the Congress has not won 45 in the past two decades, the report noted. Even its ally RJD had not won 18 of the allotted 70 seats in last 20 years. The Hindu quoted an unnamed senior leader as saying that the party had “contested” seats where the NDA had a 95% strike rate.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was also the chairman of the party’s election management committee for Bihar, had appeared confident before the results that the party would win 45-50 seats. He also rejected claims that Congress was given more seats than its capacity to contest as “hogwash” in an interview with The Hindu last week.