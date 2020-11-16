In Fourth Term As Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar Will Have To Keep Looking Over His Shoulder

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As Nitish Kumar begins his fourth term as Bihar chief minister, he is not only dealing with the loss of his own political stature in the state but also that of his party’s within the NDA: with 43 seats to BJP’s 74, the JD(U) has been reduced to a junior partner from Big Brother. To add to his troubles, Nitish will have to run the government without his confidante, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi, who held the post of deputy chief minister for much of the 15 years that Nitish has been CM. Instead, on Monday, two BJP legislators, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers, on the lines of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Both are four-time MLAs, from Katihar and Betia, respectively, and Devi is from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). HuffPost India learnt from top political sources that Nitish attempted to get Sushil Modi back as deputy CM, but was spurned by the leadership. As Nitish’s tug-of-war with the BJP continues, people familiar with the matter also told HuffPost India that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also called smaller NDA allies such as Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani to try and get them to support the Mahagathbandhan. Both have turned down the offer for now, and both Sahani and Santosh Kumar Suman from Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have also taken oath. The NDA, which includes BJP, JD(U), HAM and Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have won 125 seats, three more than what is required for a simple majority. Even one ally backing out could cause the government to collapse. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which also includes Congress and the Left parties, won 110 seats. The RJD is the single-largest party with 75 seats.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Sushil Modi is known to be very close to Nitish Kumar, right from the days of the JP movement, and is often referred to as Nitish’s man in the BJP.

Exit Sushil Kumar Modi Until Monday, it was still not clear whether Sushil Kumar Modi would get another chance as deputy CM or not. But Sushil Modi himself gave a big hint on Sunday evening when he removed ‘deputy chief minister’ from his Twitter bio. He also tweeted that in the 40 years of his political career, the BJP and the RSS gave him more than anyone ever got. He added that nobody can snatch the position of a party worker from him and that he would continue to discharge whatever responsibility is given to him. “The BJP has placed faith in Nitish but the central leadership seems to be reluctant about Sushil Modi. He may be picked for some other role,” a senior BJP leader from Bihar told HuffPost India. Right after the Bihar assembly election results became clear, the BJP had informed Nitish that he should prepare for his fourth term as CM. Well-informed sources told HuffPost India that Nitish sent a message to the central BJP leadership, recommending the continuation of Sushil Modi as deputy chief minister in his government. However, he was left disappointed as top BJP leaders said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could take a decision on the future role of Sushil Modi. The BJP had virtually signaled to Nitish that his dictating terms to the BJP was no history and his choice in the BJP may not necessarily be the high command’s choice as well. This doesn’t come as a surprise—Sushil Modi is known to be very close to Nitish Kumar, right from the days of the JP movement, and is often referred to as Nitish’s man in the BJP. While he is articulate and one of the tallest BJP leaders in Bihar, he is also resented within the party for letting Nitish run the show in Bihar.