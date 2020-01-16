Starting with Ladies and Gentlemen (2013), director Siddique has shown an alarming tendency to fall back on a narrative pattern that’s stale and archaic. It is pitiable to watch a person who revolutionised situational comedy in Malayalam cinema cram forced comic lines in the middle of nowhere. In fact, everything about Big Brother comes across as laboured—the characters of the hero, his family, the villain, the heroine, fights and of course the story.

It begins with a man’s quest to secure the release from prison of his elder brother, who is serving a double life-term for homicide.

Our leading man Sachithanathan’s (Mohanlal looks staid and impassive) backstory is fit for a mega serial—that of a young man who accidentally murders his stepmother’s first husband and while in jail kills the warden too. The flashback scenes have the production values of a dubbed megaserial and actors seem like they have been told to ham it up. There is a portion at a juvenile home that’s too absurd to describe.

The making and writing are so tiresome that you stare on blankly at moments that may have been intended to elicit an emotional response. How can you mess up a superstar introduction scene, more so when you have cast an actor who exudes charisma with his mere presence? His reunion with his family after 24 years is framed in the backdrop of an awfully choreographed, lavish and tacky song and dance. And the attempts to deal with Sachithanathan’s inability to cope with life after jail are superficial. He sleeps on the kitchen floor as he is not used to luxury. He finds it difficult to socialise, especially with women. He is used to saluting cops, taking orders. He is used to standing in a queue to get food. These scenes are so frivolously handled that they never rise beyond unintentional humour. It doesn’t help that Mohanlal’s face looks unfathomable, like he is being dragged into the frame against his will.

If we remain unmoved by the antics of the hero, the sub-characters (terribly underwritten) just seem to be in awe of him (with wannabe doppelgänger Anoop Menon playing the brother). There are his three cronies from the juvenile home (who seem to have been instructed to prostrate before the hero), a younger brother whose characterisation is confused, a sister-in-law (Honey Rose) who is also in awe of Sachithanathan, and the daughter of a rich Shetty from Mangalore who instantly falls for the hero’s charms (and the film makes a silly song and dance around it).