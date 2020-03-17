Big Brother Germany To Tell Housemates About Coronavirus Outbreak In Special Live Episode

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Contestants on the German version of Big Brother are to be told about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in a special live episode of the reality show.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the housemates taking part in the 13th series of the German reality show were none-the-wiser about the global pandemic, having entered the house at the beginning of February.

Four housemates have since entered, but were under strict instructions not to give the existing contestants any news from the outside world, including that which related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, following a backlash on social media, German broadcaster Sat. 1 has now confirmed that the housemates will learn of the news in a live edition of Big Brother, set to air on Tuesday night.