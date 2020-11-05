Biden Says 'It's Clear' He's Winning Enough States To Emerge Victorious In Election

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” he said. “But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believes “it’s clear” he is winning enough states to reach 270 Electoral College votes, which would secure him the presidency.

Joe Biden: "It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners." https://t.co/vRpMV6pfsy pic.twitter.com/LKrT3GfSsX

Biden and US President Donald Trump have their eyes on the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. As the counts continue, Biden was projected to win Wisconsin and Michigan, while Trump leads in Pennsylvania.

The former vice president encouraged election officials to continue counting every single legal ballot, a sharp change from his opponent who is currently demanding a recount in Wisconsin and trying to stop ballots from being counted in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“Here, the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted,” Biden said. “It flows from the people. And it’s their will that determines who will be the president of the United States, and their will only.”

Trump has continued to cast doubt over the legitimacy of the election, specifically in those battleground states. The president has accused these states of mysteriously “finding” ballots that may go to Biden. However, election officials are simply counting mail-in ballots that they were not allowed to count prior to Election Day.

Trump and his surrogates have also attempted to claim victory in Pennsylvania, despite the ballots still being counted with no projections called. Mail-in ballots take longer to process than in-person ballots because they must be physically opened and flattened, and checked against voter rolls before being scanned and counted. The ballots were not cast after Election Day like Trump and his allies allege; they were just being counted, which is a normal, legal thing that happens in every election.