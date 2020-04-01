2-Min Phone Calls To Family For Jailed Bhima Koregaon Activists

Hindustan Times via Getty Images PUNE, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 1: Shoma Sen, Head of the English Department of Nagpur University, accused in Koregao Bhima case being taken to Shivajinagar Court, on September 1, 2018 in Pune, India.

NEW DELHI — A couple of weeks ago, Koel Sen received a call from a constable at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai, informing her that the facility to meet prisoners would be suspended soon, in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India. Instead, during the lockdown instituted by the government, the prisoners would only be allowed to make a two-minute phone call to a family member, and that too, occasionally.

Koel’s mother, professor and activist Shoma Sen, had been moved from Pune to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail a month earlier, after the Bhima Koregaon case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“I couldn’t believe what they were saying. I asked the man, ‘what conversation can be done in two minutes?’ He informed me that ‘you can just ask how she is doing’ and that’s it,” Koel told HuffPost India.

On 30 March, the lawyers for 61-year-old Sen and poet-activist Varavara Rao had appealed for bail, arguing that the two activists fall under the high-risk category of people susceptible to COVID-19. However, on 31 March, their bail plea was rejected.

India has reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases so far, and 38 people have died. Activists have warned that an outbreak in India’s overcrowded prisons could be disastrous. While different states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, have begun giving parole to low-risk prisoners to decongest jails, the activists arrested in the controversial Bhima Koregaon case are still waiting for relief.

ALSO READ: What Will Happen If Coronavirus Hits Indian Prisons?

“The public prosecutor argued that the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t change the situation for them. I really don’t understand what that means. Maharashtra and Mumbai have turned out to be a hotbed of COVID-19 infections and are they suggesting that people like my mother are immune to it? This is ridiculous,” Koel said.

It has nearly been a month since Koel has spoken to her mother as there was no facility for prisoners to call home till now.

“I used to only meet her at the jail or when she was produced in court,” Koel said. For the past few days, the filmmaker has been glued to her phone, because she has been told that her mother will get just one chance to call her.

“I was not told what timings she could call at, or when. So I am always scared that I will miss the two-minute window to speak to her and I have no way to know when I can speak to her again,” she said.