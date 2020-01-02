Huge Turnout At Bhima Koregaon As New Political Equations Emerge In Maharashtra

Many had attributed his sudden rise after 2018 Bhima Koregaon riot to an alleged understanding with the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was his alliance with AIMIM which had dented the Congress-NCP’s chances at more than 15 seats and helped BJP-Shiv Sena in the richest state in India.

Dalit activist Rahul Dambale said while the state government had changed in Maharashtra, the police mindset seemed to remain the same.“This year’s event received a huge response but the police administration was not really helpful,” he said, claiming the turnout had been over 10 lakh.

“If the state government and district administration are organising a program here by keeping the focus on Vijay Stambh, there can’t be a bigger slap on the face of those who were trying to create trouble here. We have only been visiting the Stambh. Our demand is that Sambhaji Bhide should be jailed but there are some officials who might give it a twist to defame this government,” Dambale said.

Sharad Pawar’s clear statement regarding Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregoan case has signalled a change in the attitude of the government.

The previous Fadnavis government had jailed 10 prominent activists and lawyers by linking them with the violence that took place in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018 and alleging “Maoist links”. Meanwhile, right-wing activists like Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote did not face any action despite many eyewitnesses alleging their direct involvement in the riots.

Former Supreme Court justice P.B.Sawant, who was one of the organisers of Elgar Parishad in Pune in 2018, had denied the organisation had any links to Maoists.

The police, under Fadnavis’s regime, had arrested Dalit intellectual Anand Teltumbde despite Supreme Court granting him protection from arrest.

This time, the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation barred Bhide and Ekbote from entering Pune district this time.

Last week, Sharad Pawar termed the police action in Elgar Parishad case as “vengeful”.

Sources say Pawar met some lawyers and activists associated with the Elgar case and the arrested activists and lawyer may be granted bail soon.

When asked about Pawar’s statement, a senior Congress minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government told HuffPost India, “ Pawar wants to consolidate the Bahujan agenda now and he wants Dalits by his side.”