Chandrashekhar Azad Granted Bail, But With Conditions

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad during a protest against CAA, at Jama Masjid on December 20, 2019 in New Delhi.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Wednesday granted bail, but Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said conditions will be imposed. Expressing concern over security in view of upcoming Delhi elections, the judge said Azad should not be in Delhi for the next four weeks. “I want no interference in elections,” Livelaw quoted the judge as saying. Delhi will go to polls on 8 February and results will be announced on 11 February. Azad has been in jail since 21 December in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi’s Daryaganj area. The judge also said that Azad has to appear before SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday for the next four weeks. Then every last Saturday of every month till the chargesheet is filed. The judge, according to Bar & Bench, directed Delhi Police to escort Azad to his residence in Saharanpur within 24 hours of his release. The court also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid, in Delhi till 24 hours, police will escort him, according to PTI. Judge Lau also said that when Azad requires to be in Delhi for treatment, he has to convey it to the police.

Judge Lau also says when he requires to be in Delhi for treatment, he has to convey the same to the police.@BhimArmyChief — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 15, 2020

Earlier, during the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau asked Azad’s lawyer Mehmood Pracha how will he ensure nothing untoward happens if the Bhim Army chief is released. Pracha said, “we can give our speeches to the Delhi Police,” according to The Indian Express. The judge pointed out that it’s not possible. Azad’s lawyer then suggested that there will be a videographer to record all the speeches and keep a record. The judge said that one of the grounds to refuse bail is fear of repetition of the offence and “when damage to public property is an outcome of a protest called by you, you have to be responsible”.

Pracha eventually says, in that case, I could assure that I'll have a videographer to record all my speeches, and keep a record.@BhimArmyChief@M_PRACHA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 15, 2020