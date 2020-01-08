Bharat Bandh: Railways Blocked In Bengal, Bharat Petroleum Employees March In Mumbai

In West Bengal, ANI reported that there were block railway tracks in multiple areas against the “anti-worker” policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Even as 10 central trade unions called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, several rallies and protests were seen across the country against the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi government.

West Bengal: Protesters also block railway track in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' https://t.co/NkSTHTirXv pic.twitter.com/bbTf9Xydhh

Tamil Nadu: Protest underway on Mount road in Chennai. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' pic.twitter.com/ifheq1x66Q

In Mumbai, employees of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited led a protest against Modi government’s decision to strategically disinvest in Bharat Petroleum.

ANI also reported that crude bombs were recovered from railway tracks in West Bengal’s Hridaypur.

Employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited protest against government's decision of strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum. (📸ANI) #BharatBandh2020 Follow live updates: https://t.co/hlayegFWi5 pic.twitter.com/GpyaIEUI9q

Central trade unions such as the INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

“We are protesting against rising prices, sale of the public sector, 100% FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws,“Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, AITUC told PTI.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike.

The demands also include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price for farmers, adequate supply of ration to people, she said, adding that the demands concern common man’s issues besides worker-centric issues.

In Delhi, she said, rains could not impact on the movement as workers’ processions will be taken out in industrial areas of the state; and as planned, workers will assemble at the ITO and take out procession.

“We are getting reports from all over India.? BHEL workers have gone on strike, oil unions are on strike. There is situation of bandh in states of north-east, Odisha, Pondicherry, Kerala and Maharashtra. Roadways depos are closed in Haryana,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)