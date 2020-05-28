BevQ App: 1 Lakh Downloads, Unhappy Customers As Kerala Begins Liquor Sales

A beta version of BevQ, an app launched by the Kerala government to manage alcohol sales in the state, had over one lakh downloads and numerous complaints on Thursday morning as the state began sale of liquor for the first time since the lockdown was imposed.

The app went live on the Google Play store on Wednesday evening, and had over one lakh downloads by 9 am on Thursday morning.

The Kerala government had on Wednesday confirmed it would allow liquor outlets to open across the state the next day, using the new BevQ app to manage customers and control queues outside shops.

Kerala has the highest per capita consumption of liquor in the country and people have been waiting for the app to go online to purchase alcohol.

“The state-run outlets in Kerala are crowded under normal circumstances and in todays scenario, it cannot be allowed,” Kerala’s excise minister TP said.

Sales began at 9 am on Thursday, but unhappy customers have already rated the app low and are complaining in user reviews about the problems with using it.