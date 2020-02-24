From Donald Trump's Signature To Sabarmati Ashram Visit, The Best Memes On Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and addressed the crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He has left for Agra to see the Taj Mahal and will then leave for Delhi.
The Narendra Modi government pulled out all the stops to welcome “friend” Trump to India — building a wall to block a slum from the U.S. President’s view and releasing 500 cusecs of water into the heavily polluted Yamuna river to get rid of the smell.
Both the leaders embarked on a 22 kilometre roadshow from the airport to the stadium on Monday. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, according to PTI, and artistes performed on the stages.
At Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book of the Ashram. “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit.”
Trump’s signature in the visitor’s book immediately became a meme.
Some Twitter users also mocked Trump’s claim that Modi promised him 10 million people will greet him along the route from the airport to the stadium.
Other pictures of Trump’s visit were also turned into memes. Here are some of the best ones from the first few hours of his trip.