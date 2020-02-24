From Donald Trump's Signature To Sabarmati Ashram Visit, The Best Memes On Twitter

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and addressed the crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He has left for Agra to see the Taj Mahal and will then leave for Delhi.

The Narendra Modi government pulled out all the stops to welcome “friend” Trump to India — building a wall to block a slum from the U.S. President’s view and releasing 500 cusecs of water into the heavily polluted Yamuna river to get rid of the smell.

READ: Donald Trump’s India Visit: Here’s Everything Modi Govt Is Brushing Under The Carpet

Both the leaders embarked on a 22 kilometre roadshow from the airport to the stadium on Monday. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, according to PTI, and artistes performed on the stages.

At Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book of the Ashram. “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit.”