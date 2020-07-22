Bengaluru: Yediyurappa Says No More Lockdown, Containment Zone List Grows By 1,400

MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images Medical professionals issue modules to members of the media before getting tested for Covid-19 at the C.V. Raman Government Hospital in Bangalore on April 25, 2020.

Bengaluru was hailed for its early success in containing the virus, but experts told HuffPost India earlier this month that the surge in cases can be attributed to a laxity in adhering to physical distancing norms after the lockdown period and the lack of preparedness by authorities in dealing with rising cases.

“We had been successful at the beginning in controlling Covid case, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the Covid cases have increased... I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by PTI.

As of Tuesday, 71,069 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka and Bengaluru tops the districts with a total of 34,943 infections.

Lockdown is not the solution for controlling Covid-19 and resource mobilisation is equally important for a government to function, he said, according to PTI. Strict measures will continue in containment zones, he added.

The Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continue to surge with the Karnataka capital reporting 1,714 new cases on Tuesday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has, however, ruled out the extension of the week-long lockdown, which ended today.

Markets to remain shut, Sunday lockdown to continue

All major markets will continue to be shut even after the lockdown is lifted, The New Indian Express reported. It quoted BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad as saying that due to the rise in cases and “lack of discipline among people in maintaining social distance and wearing masks”, major markets in the city will be shut till 31 July.

Fresh guidelines were announced on Tuesday to reimplement unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30 which includes night curfew and Sunday lockdown. These guidelines will be effective till 31 July.

The order said night curfew would be from 9 pm-5 am state-wide and that the lockdown on Sundays currently in place would continue, according to PTI.

The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and sitting on benches in parks. It also said that vegetable markets, not only in Bengaluru, but also in district and taluk level, would be relocated to large open spaces, PTI added.

Bengaluru added 1,417 new containment zones on Tuesday and the total active containment zones in the Karnataka capital are now 9,815, according to The News Minute.

No more lockdown

While stressing that there won’t be be a lockdown in Bengaluru from 22 July, Yediyurappa also noted that when lockdown was eased earlier, Covid-19 cases increased in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. He said that people who came from other states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu which had more infections added to the state’s Covid tally.

Dr Krishnamurthy Jayanna, Associate Dean of Research and Professor at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, had told HuffPost India last week that extending the lockdown beyond 22 July was not necessary

“While it helps to get a breather and prepare ourselves, from a health systems point of view, we cannot unduly extend it as it is not sustainable or evidence based. Rather, we have to get accustomed to living with the virus in the environment, and protect ourselves with the measures indicated,” he had said.

Karnataka deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan told India Today TV in an interview that the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru was imposed because of the sudden spike in cases and demand from the public and opposition.

(With PTI inputs)