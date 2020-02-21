Bengaluru Woman Charged With Sedition For Saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ At Anti-CAA Event

Screenshot/ANI Video Bengaluru woman charged with sedition.

A young woman who raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan at a protest event against the CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru was arrested on Thursday evening and charged with sedition. She has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody. In a video of the incident, the woman, identified as Amulya Leona, is heard saying her “Pakistan Zindabad” thrice as she takes stage on the event organisers’ invitation to address the gathering. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present on stage when the woman began to speak, shook his head and interrupted her to say “Kya bol rahein hain aap (What are you saying)?”.

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

As Leona tried to continue speaking, other men—including the event organisers—surrounded her, attempting to take the mic away and remove her from the stage. Amidst the commotion, she then said “Hindustan zindabad” while a man said “Aap nahi bol sakte (You cannot speak)”. As men on stage tussled with her to take the mike away, Leona held on and said,“I will speak... the difference between ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan zindabad’ is that...” While she attempted to finish her sentence a few times, Leona was stopped and dragged away from the stage by a group of men, which included police officers.

Owaisi, who addressed the gathering later, said he did not agree with the woman, whom he described as “so called liberal” and asked all liberals to refrain from any events involving Muslims. “Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” the AIMIM MP said, according to PTI. He then asked people to stay away from liberals. “If they (liberals) were so concerned about the Muslims and CAA, they should have their own Shaheen Bagh kind of protests,” he reportedly said. Kavita Krishnan, activist and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), said Leona’s words must be seen in the context of a Facebook post she put up on February 16, in which she wrote, “Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Bhutan Zindaba. Be it any country Zindabaad to all Nations.”

Context for Amulya's words: her Feb 16 FB post in Kannada (see rough English translation) @asadowaisi it's outrageous that @aimim_national whose leader @warispathan harms Shaheen Bagh by showing it as anti Hindu instead of pro Constitution, shd muscle this girl off to the cops pic.twitter.com/c0zS528fLs — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 20, 2020