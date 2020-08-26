How Bengaluru Saw Its Success In Containing Covid-19 Come Undone

MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images A health official takes a swab sample from a patient at a COVID-19 point set up by Bangalore municipality on July 17, 2020.

BENGALURU — On 9 June, Karnataka health education minister posted an infographic on Twitter showing COVID-19 infections and deaths in the city of Bengaluru were running about half the rate in New Zealand, a country acclaimed globally for reining in the disease.

The city — which has more than double the population of New Zealand — “stumps the Kiwis,” said the caption to the image posted by Sudhakar K, who is responsible for medical education in Karnataka.

His tweet was liked and retweeted by thousands. But the celebration was short-lived.

At the time, only about 450 cases of the novel coronavirus had been recorded among Bengaluru’s population of more than 12.5 million, compared with more than 260,000 cases across India and about 1,150 in New Zealand.

Thanks partly to a high-tech testing and tracing system monitored by masked officials on giant screens in a city “war room,” Bengaluru had contained the outbreak better than cities like Mumbai, which had tallied more than 100 times as many cases.

Two and a half months on, Bengaluru has reported more than 110,000 cases. Where its infections in early June rose by 25 a day on average, the rate is now more than 2,500. In New Zealand, the total caseload stood at 1,339 as of August 25.

Sudhakar did not respond to requests for comment, but his tweet remains online.

Bengaluru’s early response was lauded by India’s government as a model, for its use of health surveys combined with efforts to tap tech expertise and cutting-edge software to analyse the spread of the disease.

But after India eased a nationwide lockdown in early June, epidemiologists and government officials involved in the city’s response to the pandemic said they realised they had not planned enough. The experience illustrates the extent of the challenge faced by large cities across the globe, showing how rapidly an outbreak can snowball out of control.

“The city had three to four months to plan for a surge in cases, but the city did not plan for the future. They mostly assumed that the lockdown implementation was sufficient,” said Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist advising the state of Karnataka.