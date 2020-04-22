As Bengal Resolves Row With Centre, Odisha Worries About Coronavirus Cases Linked To State

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images Tulika Roy, a municipal worker, walks to deliver vegetables from a vendor for residents of a restricted area with COVID 19 positive cases, in Kolkata on April 21, 2020.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday said it would cooperate with the Centre hours after the Union government accused it of obstructing a central team deputed to assess the coronavirus ground situation.

Meanwhile, Odisha is worried about the number of coronavirus cases in its state that have links to Bengal.

On Wednesday West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to the Union home secretary saying, “This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of central government issued under the Disaster Management Act as well as the directions of the Honb’le Supreme Court.”

Sinha said it was not a fact that the two Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have not been provided with any cooperation by the state government since he had two meetings with one team and also was in touch with the other.

He also said that “up-to-date” reports had been shared with the team.

A home ministry spokesperson welcomed the West Bengal government’s assurance of cooperation to the two visiting teams, PTI reported.