No Trains, Flights As Bengal Shuts Down On July 29, North Bengal Towns Under Strict Lockdown

Pacific Press via Getty Images Police check travel passes during the complete lockdown in West Bengal on JJuly 25.

While the Mamata Banerjee government last week decided that West Bengal will go into lockdown twice a week to control the spread of the coronavirus, it is now being reported, that on the next day of lockdown, flights and trains will be cancelled.

This week, one of the lockdown days is July 29.

PTI reported the Eastern Railway as saying that special trains scheduled from stations in West Bengal and those that were supposed to arrive in Bengal have been cancelled.

Here are some of the trains that have been cancelled according to PTI:

02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC special (July 28) 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC (July 29) 02377 Sealdah-New Alipurduar (July 27 and July 29) 02378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah (July 28 and July 30) 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar special (July 27) 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah (July 28) 02023 Howrah-Patna and the 02024 Patna-Howrah (July 29) 02214 Patna-Shalimar special (July 28) 022013 Shalimar-Patna (July 29)

Another report on PTI had said that flights too have been cancelled. An official of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport had said last week, “Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on July 25 and 29.”

More lockdowns in north Bengal

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, several parts of north Bengal have been put under strict lockdown.

The Telegraph reported that Darjeeling will be under lockdown from Sunday to August 2, Siliguri till July 29, Jalpaiguri till July 30.

The report said that Kalimpong town and some other villages in the district will be under lockdown till August 2.

Meanwhile, Coochbehar town will observe lockdown on alternate days — July 28, 31 and August 2 — and the statewide lockdown on July 29, the report said.

