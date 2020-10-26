Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Draws Flak Over Photos With Ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar faced criticism on Sunday after he posted photos on Twitter of an ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a former chief minister.

Dhankar met Bhattacharjee on the occasion of Durga Puja on Ashtami. Dhankar said on Twitter on Saturday, “Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health.”

Along with the message he shared photos of a bed-ridden Bhattacharjee.

CPI(M) West Bengal criticised this and said, “While we at

@CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you.”