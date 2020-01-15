From A Peace Proposal To A Hurried Attack: The Events That Led To The Battle Of Plassey

News of the attack on Hugli on 10 and 11 January had spurred an ‘exasperated’ Siraj to move quickly, Orme writes in an unparalleled account of this stage of the conflict. Siraj marched again for Calcutta, bringing with him loyalists as well as disaffected generals and officials like Mir Jafar and Rai Durlabh—by some accounts, to keep them close.

Nearly all historians and chroniclers liberally refer to Orme for descriptions of the battle over Calcutta, as they do for so much of the Carnatic Wars and some aspects of the battle at Plassey. This work is no exception. Although some critics disparage him as a Company historian, Orme’s aggregation of information and records, eyewitness accounts of key Company-and-Crown players, and narrative ability remain admirable by any era’s yardstick. (Unless otherwise indicated the quoted material in this chapter is from Orme’s account.)

Now the Seths and Umachand were both caught in a bind. The situation was delicate. Even as they chafed under Siraj’s domination, they couldn’t be seen to be against him—certainly to appear as ‘friends to the English’, as Orme puts it. So, they played the double game. The Seths asked their trusted agent Ranjit Rai to ‘attend’ Siraj and at the same time, ‘ordered him to correspond with Colonel Clive’.

For his part Umachand, both a merchant and wealthy landlord in Calcutta, wanted to recoup his losses on account of the siege of Calcutta the previous June. In order to do so he maintained links with the British, as we have seen, and also found it profitable to travel to visit Murshidabad, where he cosied up to Mohanlal, Siraj’s confidante. He managed to regain some of the property confiscated after the siege. Beholden to both Siraj and the Company, he had every interest in ‘promoting the pacification’.

Meanwhile, the British, now reinforced and rejuvenated, with Clive and Watson both at hand, prepared for Siraj. A fortified camp was established, with several outposts, a kilometre-and-a-half north of Calcutta, and less than a kilometre inland from the Hugli. The large lake and adjoining marshes to the east of the ‘Morattoe’ Ditch (eastern suburbs of the present day), ensured that Siraj’s army would have to pass this camp. Artillery was boosted by the arrival of the Marlborough—the ship that sprang a leak after leaving Madras—which brought several dozen cannon and more troops.

As the British prepared to meet him, one part of Siraj’s army began to cross the river north of the destroyed settlement of Hugli on 30 January, while the rest continued south, on the eastern bank. There was some concern among the British that the French would join Siraj as the force on the west bank passed Chandannagar, but the French still maintained the decorum of neutrality of the Ganges, even with news of the war in Europe having reached Bengal. They also declined military assistance to Siraj (a dynamic we shall shortly discuss in the chapter ‘The French Connection’). They did this, Orme observes, even though it was certainly in their interest to have done the opposite ‘without delay’.