Robert Pattinson Reportedly Positive For COVID-19 As 'The Batman' Filming Pauses

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple outlets, halting production on the upcoming superhero thriller “The Batman.”

Filming on the Matt Reeves-directed blockbuster resumed only three days ago following a nearly six-month hiatus after the global pandemic shuttered production in March.

Warner Bros. confirmed on Thursday that a crew member had indeed tested positive, but didn’t mention Pattinson by name.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told Variety.

Vanity Fair was first to break the the news, citing various “highly placed” sources who revealed Pattinson is actually the unnamed crew member in question.

Representatives for Pattinson and the studio did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

The coronavirus pandemic has proved more threatening than any member of the Dark Knight’s rouges’ gallery, as cast and crew on “The Batman” were only seven weeks deep into filming in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden before production first shut down earlier this year.

At the time, Reeves said “The Batman” was a quarter of the way complete, with nearly three months left of filming. Reeves, however, has since managed to keep fans engaged with a gritty first look at Pattinson donning the signature cape and cowl in a trailer released last month at the DC FanDome convention.

The film is still set to be released in theaters Oct. 1, 2021, after the studio shelved its initial release date of June 25, 2021.

“The Batman” is following somewhat precariously in the footsteps of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was the first major studio film to resume production under new safety measures at U.K.’s Pinewood Studios in July.

Shortly after production began on the third film of the franchise, reports circulated that crew members on set had tested positively for COVID-19, leading many to believe that it was far too early and risky to get back to work.

But Universal later denied the claims, stating that “any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue.”

Despite the delays, the hype surrounding “The Batman” remains strong, with fans reacting positively to the first teaser trailer. Joining Pattinson in an all-star lineup is Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

Watch the teaser trailer below.