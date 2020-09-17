Barack Obama Said He Has A Secret Instagram And Now The Hunt Is On

Barack Obama said he has a secret Instagram account — a so-called Finsta — in a new PSA to get out the youth vote for the 2020 US election.

And the former US president’s claim predictably sent social media into overdrive.

In an ATTN: video released Wednesday, Obama thanked young people for teaching him how to successfully quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic — from sourdough starters to the “Renegade Challenge” on TikTok.

Obama, whose Secret Service code name is “Renegade,” said he’d enjoyed the latter challenge on “my Finsta” before extolling the virtues of voting in November and suggesting how to do it safely, early and securely amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Check out the video here: