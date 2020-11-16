Barack Obama Recalls Wife Michelle Imploring Him Not To Run For US President

Former President Barack Obama has described his wife Michelle Obama’s resistance to his 2008 presidential run in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

In the wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday night, CBS’ Scott Pelley asked the former president about a passage in his new book, “A Promised Land,” that quotes his wife as saying: “The answer is no. I do not want you running for president. God, Barack, when is it going to be enough?”

“We had just two years earlier, I had run for the U.S. Senate ― in an unlikely race,” Obama said. “Two years before that I had run for Congress ... In a race I lost.”

“A couple of years before that I had run for the state Senate. We’ve got two young kids. Michelle’s still working, and I ask myself in the book, you know, ’How much of this is just megalomania? How much of this is vanity? How much of this is me trying to prove something to myself?’”