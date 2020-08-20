Barack Obama Tells America Its Democracy Is At Stake

Barack Obama, the man of hope and change, had a different sort of message for Americans last night: Vote or our democracy may die.

The former US president spoke in primetime Wednesday night at the virtual Democratic National Convention, delivering his remarks from Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution. He spent some of his speech talking up why he believes Joe Biden, the vice president in his administration who is now the Democratic presidential nominee, was fit to lead the country.

But the heart of Obama’s speech was an indictment of Republican President Donald Trump, and it wasn’t about Trump’s policy choices. It was about Trump’s basic fitness for office ― or, more precisely, his lack of fitness for office ― and the danger it posed to American democracy.

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama said. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did.”

“And the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama said, proceeding to list the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken in the nation. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever.”

More broadly, he continued, the nation under Trump has seen “our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

It’s not as if others haven’t similarly lambasted Trump. But it was unsettling to hear the indictment coming from the persistently optimistic Obama, who so famously believes in the fundamental decency of most elected officials, the power of reason to prevail over passion, and the basic wisdom of the American people.

Those beliefs were the themes of his first address to a Democratic national convention, back at in 2004, when as a young, skinny, little-known U.S. Senate candidate bouncing on the stage, he gave a keynote address about unity amid political divisions. That same faith in unity and common purpose were also cornerstones of his 2008 White House campaign and the animating spirit of his presidency ― even at the most difficult times when he was facing intractable, irrational or uncivil opposition.

Obama on Thursday night still looked skinny. And if the gray hairs told of his age ― now 59 ― he still had some bounce as he spoke. There were even moments when he smiled, especially when he was reminiscing about his work alongside Biden during their two-term White House tenure.