Bengaluru: 3 Killed In Police Firing, 100 Arrested After Facebook Post Triggers Violence

Three people were killed in police firing after violence broke out in East Bengaluru on Tuesday in protest against a social media post by a Congress MLA’s relative allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad, NDTV said.
More than 100 people were arrested from the area, The NewsMinute said.
A crowd had gathered outside KG Halli police station on Friday night demanding that MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s relative be arrested, The NewsMinute reported. Naveen, the MLA’s relative, claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.
Police said the crowd targeted the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.
A crowd also gathered outside MLA Murthy’s residence and torched vehicles outside the house. TNM’s report says fire engines were not allowed to enter the street and douse the fire.
People also threw stone at the MLA’s residence, The Hindu reported.
“DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders,” the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.
Around 60 police personnel were injured, more than 25 vehicles and 200 bikes torched, TNM reported. Several journalists reporting on the incident were attacked by the crowd and the police, the report said.
Congress MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the violence was unfortunate.
He said, “The community is furious and the situation is going out of control. I am at the police station along with religious leaders of our community to file the complaint. We will stage a protest tomorrow,” TNM quoted.
“I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this. I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area,” Khan tweeted.
Several politicians and Muslim leaders appealed for calm.
State home minister Basavaraj Bommai warned the protesters that he had given police a free hand to contain the violence.
The Bengaluru police tweeted that it had to lathi-charge the mob, lob the tear gas and finally open fire to control them.
(With inputs from PTI)