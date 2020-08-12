Bengaluru: 3 Killed In Police Firing, 100 Arrested After Facebook Post Triggers Violence

Three people were killed in police firing after violence broke out in East Bengaluru on Tuesday in protest against a social media post by a Congress MLA’s relative allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad, NDTV said.

More than 100 people were arrested from the area, The NewsMinute said.

A crowd had gathered outside KG Halli police station on Friday night demanding that MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s relative be arrested, The NewsMinute reported. Naveen, the MLA’s relative, claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Police said the crowd targeted the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.

A crowd also gathered outside MLA Murthy’s residence and torched vehicles outside the house. TNM’s report says fire engines were not allowed to enter the street and douse the fire.

People also threw stone at the MLA’s residence, The Hindu reported.