Balrampur: Dalit Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Dies In UP

PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Uttar Pradesh police vacate a road block by Congress party activists outside Bool Garhi village, where the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four men lived, in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2020.

Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, yet another scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district of the state while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her.

The woman’s parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents.

The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way, said the SP.