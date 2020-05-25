Balbir Singh, Indian Hockey Legend And 3-Time Olympic Gold Winner, Dies at 96

CHANDIGARH — Balbir Singh Sr, one of India’s greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

“He died at around 6:30 this morning,” Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted since May 8, told PTI. It is learnt that Singh breathed his last at 6:15am.

His maternal grandson Kabir later sent out a message stating, “Nanaji passed away this morning.“

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever. He was tested for COVID-19 but reports came out negative.

Singh suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

One of the country’s most accomplished athletes, Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.