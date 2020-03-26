Badaun Police Chief Apologises After Video Of Migrant Workers Forced To Crawl Goes Viral

As the 21-day coronavirus lockdown continues, videos and reports have shown that many policemen tasked with enforcing the rules have been harassing delivery personnel, people who have gone out to buy essentials and even doctors.

On Thursday, the police chief of Badaun, a district in Uttar Pradesh, issued an apology after a video that showed police personnel forcing migrant workers to crawl on the road went viral.

In the video, a cane-wielding cop can be seen asking the men, who are carrying backpacks, to crawl on the street and jump. At least five people can be seen crawling on their hands and knees on an empty road under the hot sun.