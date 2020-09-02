A civil court in Hyderabad on Tuesday passed a restraining injunction, stopping Netflix from releasing its documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires: India after it heard a petition filed by B Ramalinga Raju, the founder of Satyam Computer Services.

Raju is one of the four billionaires in India that the series features along with Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Subrata Roy. Raju was convicted in the Satyam scam in 2015.

The documentary follows the lives of the billionaires who have all been convicted of financial fraud.

The NewsMinute reported that the petition filed by Raju said that the documentary would invade his privacy in an unlawful manner and would harm his reputation.

The series was supposed to release on the OTT platform on Wednesday, September 2.

Raju, who was sentenced to seven years in prison, is currently out on bail that was granted in 2018.

Raju isn’t the only one who has gone to court over this web series. Mehul Choksi, who is accused in a scam of nearly $2 billion PNB scam, had approached the Delhi High Court to postpone the release of the documentary.

On August 26, the court had asked Netflix if they could hold a pre-screening for Choksi. PTI reported that Choksi had claimed in his petition that he had been falsely accused of various crimes in India and was presently under investigation or standing trial by and before various authorities and/or courts.

A lawyer representing Netflix Inc and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP told the court that series followed many people like Nirav Modi and only two minutes had been devoted to Choksi.

On August 28, a Bihar court restrained the series from using the name of Subrata Roy, who is accused of a fraud of $4 billion. The Economic Times had reported on Monday that Netflix was going to challenge the Bihar court order in the Supreme Court.