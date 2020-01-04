It's 2020 And The Actor Who Played Baby Emma In 'Friends' Says Her Nap Is Over

It looks like Monica and Chandler can finally head off on their romantic weekend to Vermont.

Noelle Sheldon, now 17, played Ross and Rachel’s baby daughter on the hit TV sitcom “Friends” with her twin sister Cali in 2002 and 2003. On the first day of 2020, she made a priceless throwback to ring in the new decade.

Sheldon’s joke wrapped up a line made by Chandler in Season 10, Episode 4 of the show, where he snarked at the baby for delaying his and Monica’s getaway by taking a prolonged nap.

Leaving a video message for Emma to watch when she grows up, Chandler said: “Hi Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

Turns out, she’s not: