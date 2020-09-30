Babri Verdict: All 32 Accused Including Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti Acquitted

ASSOCIATED PRESS/ File Photo LK Advani and other senior BJP leaders Uma Bharati, right, Kalyan Singh, second left, and Murli Manohar Joshi at a public rally in Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, July 28, 2005.

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused of criminal conspiracy in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh.

They were acquitted due to lack of evidence, the court said.

The court also said the accused had been trying to stop the mob and not incite them.

“This was not a pre-planned demolition, no criminal conspiracy involved in Babri demolition. It was just a spontaneous outpouring of emotions. It was all just due to the heat of the moment,” the court observed.

Accused LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the proceedings via videoconference, while Sadhvi Rithambhara, Vinay Katiyar, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey and 22 others were present in court.

Joshi reacted to the verdict saying he welcomed the judgement.

The court said a local intelligence report had cautioned in advance that unexpected sequence of events could take place on December 6 but it was left unattended, according to Times of India.

\Minutes after the verdict, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived at Advani’s residence in Delhi.