'No One Demolished Babri Masjid?' Twitter Users Wonder After CBI Court Acquits All Accused

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying there was not enough evidence to prove criminal conspiracy in the case.

BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Umar Bharti were accused in the case, and so was former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 led to riots across the country that killed at least 2,000 people.

Right after the verdict was delivered, people took to Twitter to wonder how the mosque was demolished if there was no conspiracy to do so, and if there was no one responsible for it.

People wondered how they would keep faith in the judiciary after a verdict like this.