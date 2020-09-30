'Violence Pays': Asaduddin Owaisi, Yechury React To Acquittal Of All 32 In Babri Case

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file image of Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, saying there was no conclusive proof.

Calling it a “very sad day”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to appeal against the judgment.

“I am compelled to say today that violence pays politically,” he said, adding that this judgment satisfies the collective consciousness of Hindutva, its followers and its ideology.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called it a “complete travesty of justice”.