Babri Demolition Was 'Pre-Planned': Liberhan Commission Differed From CBI Verdict

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Babri masjid shortly before it was demolished on December 6, 1992 at Ayodhya.

NEW DELHI — The acquittal of 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special CBI court on Wednesday runs contrary to the findings of Justice MS Liberhan Commission, which had termed the bringing down of the structure a result of “great painstaking preparation and pre-planning”.

The Commission had rejected the theory that it was a spontaneous act by karsevaks whereas the CBI court has ruled that there was no evidence that demolition was a conspiracy.

The one-man commission of a sitting judge Liberhan was set up on December 16, 1992 to “ascertain only the events, facts and circumstances leading up to the demolition of the structure at Ayodhya and certain connected matters”.

The panel had submitted its report 17 years later after examining over 100 witnesses.

In its report, the commission had blamed the Sangh Pariwar and the RSS of financing and executing the demolition of the disputed structure.

“The theory or the claim made by the leaders of the movement or the icons, from political or social organisations, does not carry conviction to conclude that the demolition was carried out by the karsevaks spontaneously out of sheer anger or emotions,” Liberhan had concluded.

The report said the mode of assault, the small number of karsevaks who carried out the demolition and the constraints of the space to accommodate the number of people, veiling of the identity of the karsevaks entering the domes, the removal of the idols and the cash box from under the dome and the subsequent reinstallation in the makeshift temple, among other things, categorically lead to the conclusion that the demolition was carried out with great painstaking preparation and preplanning.