'CBI Must Appeal': What Newspaper Editorials Said On Babri Verdict

A special court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, of involvement in the destruction of the Babri Masjid. In the judgment, Judge S.K. Yadav said that there was no conclusive evidence against the accused of being part of any conspiracy to demolish the mosque.

Soon after the verdict, Twitter users wondered how the mosque was demolished if there was no conspiracy. Editorials of some Indian newspapers on Thursday asked the same question and even hoped that the CBI will appeal against the verdict.

Here is what some of the newspapers said in their editorials on the verdict:

The Hindu: ‘Justice in ruins’

“Throwing to the winds the Supreme Court’s observations on the demolition, the trial court has in effect given judicial legitimation to the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi movement’ by acquitting all those indicted for conspiracy to bring down the structure. Its conclusions are drastic and defy logic and fact.”