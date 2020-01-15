Awkwafina Says The Oscars Snubbing 'The Farewell' Wasn't All Bad News

This year’s Oscar nominations landed with a thud, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday recognizing zero women for Best Director and only one actor of color among its 20 acting nominees, despite increased public pressure to diversify the work it honors and a profusion of successful films by women and people of color to choose from in 2019.

Among those was Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” which the academy completely overlooked, failing to recognize the film, Wang’s directing and writing, or the acclaimed performance of its star Awkwafina.

Asked about the snubs Tuesday, Awkwafina acknowledged “there’s always more work to be done” — but took an optimistic view, arguing the film’s success was a win in and of itself and a sign of how far Asian representation in Hollywood has come in recent years.

“‘The Farewell’ came out last January at [the Sundance Film Festival], and we really didn’t know where it would take us. To see all the attention that it’s gotten, that feels like a win,” she said Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, while promoting her upcoming Comedy Central sitcom “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.”

“We didn’t know that ‘The Farewell’ would literally have a home. We didn’t know if anybody would buy ’The Farewell,’ that it would be on the screens,” she continued. “I think there’s always more work to be done, of course. I’ve had a pretty exciting ride, and I think with this show, and with the movies we’ve seen this year, representation existed in those movies. That’s what I know. In terms of anything else, I can’t be more grateful to do what I love to do, and to be recognized a little bit for that is enough. It’s great.”

Earlier this month, Awkwafina made history as the first Asian actor to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film.