Now Australia Is Hit By Massive Hailstones, Dust Clouds And Lightning Strikes – All In One Day

Hailstones the size of cricket balls, apocalyptic dust clouds choking whole towns, lightning strikes hospitalising two tourists – all in an Australian summer's day. As dozens of bushfires continued to rage across the country, the elements got to work creating chaos largely across the south-eastern and eastern regions of Australia on Monday. Several of the nation's largest cities – including Melbourne and Sydney – were hit with the huge hailstones, which wrought destruction on homes, plants, and wildlife. They were largest in Canberra, the national capital, smashing car windows as residents posted videos on social media of themselves sledding through streets in t-shirts. Just weeks ago Canberra residents were being warned to stay indoors as bushfire smoke left the air among the most toxic in the world.

Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

happy birthday val! 30 mins ago it was 30c and sunny. #melbweatherpic.twitter.com/Xnpt9OBbOw — Daniel (@firewaters) January 19, 2020

More weather from Australia pic.twitter.com/rZk2ZTLROo — Robert Lanfear (@RobLanfear) January 20, 2020

Almost at the same time, drought-ravaged parts of rural Australia were hit with enormous dust storms, bringing a new element to the extreme weather that has disrupted the country since hundreds of bushfires broke out in September. Dramatic video footage shared online reveals apocalyptic scenes of dust clouds rushing towards nearby towns, engulfing those holding the camera and blocking out the sun to near-total darkness.

Glad I spent all weekend cleaning. This weather is really testing us! @abcnewspic.twitter.com/q4tRb82xCP — Jen Browning (@jen_browning) January 19, 2020

“I’m just over it,” said Tanya Fulton, manager of the council swimming pool at Tottenham, a town of 300 people about 310 miles west of Sydney, which was closed on Saturday because of dust in the water. “I couldn’t even see the bottom of the big pool, and the toddlers’ pool was all mud,” she added.

Wild video of an enormous dust storm in Australia. Watch to the endpic.twitter.com/EXVqwFOqib — Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) January 20, 2020

And it didn’t stop there. In the Blue Mountains, a popular visitor spot west of Sydney, two tourists were taken to hospital after being struck by lightning during a violent thunderstorm. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday that a 16-year-old boy had been on a metal staircase – part of the Giant Stairway Walking Track in Katoomba – when he was directly struck, suffering entry and exit injuries to his arms and feet. The other victim was a 24-year-old man, who was not struck directly but suffered the aftershock of the strike whilst leaning on the metal railing.

PETER PARKS via Getty Images Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbour.

2 weeks apart pic.twitter.com/DwHsNKIPTV — eb heins (@EbonyfHeins) January 20, 2020

Parts of the country saw massive rainfall over Friday and Saturday, sparking flash floods and closing major highways, but the downpours couldn’t fully extinguish many of the bushfires that have raged across the nation for months. At least 29 people have been killed since October by the bushfires, and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed – with families returning to the rubble where their homes once stood to salvage whatever they can.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Photo taken on January 18 shows the property picture on its owner's phone taken before the bushfire and its ruins left by the bushfire in Mogo town, a two-hour drive from Canberra, Australia.

REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy Fires continue on the devastated Kangaroo Island.