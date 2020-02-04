Delhi Elections: AAP Bets On Atishi Again, This Time From Kalkaji

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Atishi from the Kalkaji seat which falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Atishi is up against BJP’s Dharamveer Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Atishi, a graduate from the University of Oxford and a Rhodes scholar, was an advisor to Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia till April 2018 when her appointment was cancelled by an order from the Centre. She is credited with transforming the capital’s government schools and initiating education reforms.

She is also a member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP had fielded Atishi from the East Delhi constituency, where she was locked in an acrimonious fight with BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Atishi lost the election.

The Kalkaji candidate says that the Delhi assembly election is a “straight fight” between BJP and AAP.

On her plans for the Kalkaji constituency, Atishi told The Quint, “Traffic and parking are major issues in this area. And I think a lot of the roads need to be redesigned for that reason. Secondly, in Govindpuri, there are many slums where basic facilities were not there in the last 25 years. While we have improved in the last five years, a lot needs to be done on basic infrastructure like sewage lines, water. I also want to build new schools here.”

According to Firstpost, Kalkaji has a diverse population with a sizeable number of Punjabi refugees, Purvanchalis and slum dwellers.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. In 2015, AAP had swept the polls to win 67 of the 70 seats in the assembly.