All Of Assam's NRC List Data Went Offline Because Contract With Wipro Ended

A woman displays a document that shows inclusion of her name in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Pabhokati village in Morigaon district, Aug. 31, 2019.

GUWAHATI — All data of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been made offline from its official website due to non-renewal of contract with the IT firm Wipro, prompting the Opposition Congress to doubt it as a “malafide act”.

According to NDTV, the Union home ministry has said the NRC data is safe. The ministry cited “some technical issue in visibility on cloud” and said the problem is “being resolved soon”.

The complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website ‘www.nrcassam.nic.in’ after the final list was published on August 31, 2019.

However, the data was not available for the last couple of days and it created panic in the public, mostly among the people excluded from the list as the rejection certificates were yet to be issued.

