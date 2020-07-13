Assam Floods Affect 13 Lakh, Several Districts In Arunachal Pradesh Hit

BIJU BORO via Getty Images NDRF personnel carry a sick woman during a rescue operation in a flood affected area due to monsoon rains, in Pathsala of Barpeta district in Assam on July 12.

Several parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been affected by floods even as a severe flood warning was issued for the two states on Sunday.

Reports said that while over 13 lakh people were affected by the floods in Assam, several parts of Arunachal Pradesh have also been inundated, as the Brahmaputra River crossed the danger mark.

Here’s what you need to know

Over 13 Lakh Affected In Assam

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the districts affected by the floods and landslides include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia.

The Assam Tribune reported that at least 13 lakh people had been affected by the floods and that 21,071 flood-affected people had been put in 224 relief camps.

Reports said that as of Sunday evening 70 people had lost their lives in the floods and subsequent landslides with Barpeta being the worst-hit district with around 3.84 lakh people affected, followed by Dhemaji with nearly 1.31 lakh people and Golaghat with more than 1.08 lakh people.

The Sentinel reported that in the Baksa region of Assam several villages were flooded because of release of water from the Kurichu Hydro Power Plant and heavy rainfall.

The report said that Beki, Manah, Bhelengi, Pahumara, Kaldia and Nakhsnda rivers in the area were all flowing above the danger level.

Another report in The Sentinel said that over 100 villages in West Karbi Anglong had also been affected and this was the third wave of floods in the region this year.

Several regions in Arunachal Pradesh affected

According to a report in The Arunachal Times, the flood in the state continued to wreak havoc with villagers in many parts of the state left without basic amenities like food, shelter and potable water.

The report said that the Changlang and Namsai districts were still inundated and the Dharmapur block in Namphai circle, Bijoypur in Bordumsa, and several other places in Diyun circle were the worst affected.

The floods have also led to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh as well. Yalik Jerang, information officer of Papumpare, where landslides killed 8 people on Friday, told Hindustan Times, “Besides the deaths, there has been damage to roads due to rain and landslides. Two relief camps have been set up in Itanagar in two schools.”

(With PTI inputs)