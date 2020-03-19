Twitter Has No Patience For MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey's Sunbathing Advice

The number of people in India confirmed to have COVID-19 increased to 148 on Thursday, and many people with the option of doing so are continuing to practise social distancing. The health ministry has issued detailed guidelines on both social distancing and home quarantine (find the lists here.)

As worries increase, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Thursday that standing in sunlight will help boost immunity and hence kill all kinds of viruses.

“The sun rays are the strongest between 11 am and 1 pm, so if we stand in the sunlight for 10-15 minutes, it will benefit us. Sunlight helps produce Vitamin D and also kills such virus, all sorts of virus are killed by sunlight. So people should sun bathe,” Choubey told the media outside Parliament in New Delhi.