Arvind Kejriwal Fails To File Nomination Today For Delhi Elections. Here's Why

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was supposed to file his nomination for the 2020 Delhi elections today, will now file the paperwork on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, who held a mega roadshow in Delhi, failed to reach the center on time. Tuesday is the last day to file the nomination.

“I was supposed to file my nomination today, but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told around 2 pm that I should go file my nomination, but I said how can I leave them (people at road show) and go? I’ll go and file nomination tomorrow now,” he said.