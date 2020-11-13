Delhi's Covid Spike Because Of Pollution, Should Reduce In 7-10 Days: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pollution was one of the biggest reasons behind the increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the situation should come under control in 7-10 days. The national capital recorded 7,053 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday.

104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded on Thursday, pushing the Covid death toll in Delhi to 7,332.

“Covid-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days. We are considering taking several steps in the coming week,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Attributing the surge to pollution, the Chief Minister said that Delhi had contained the number of cases, but after pollution increased, the number of cases also rose.

Doctors say PM2.5 pollutants, fine particles found in high concentration in Delhi’s air, can break the nasal passage barrier, according to Reuters. They can also weaken the inner lining of lungs and facilitate the spread of coronavirus infection.