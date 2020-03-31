Arvind Kejriwal Says 441 Evacuated From Nizamuddin Event Have Coronavirus Symptoms

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images A man (in yellow) dressed in protective gear is escorted as he prepares to drive a special service bus taking people to a quarantine facility in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on March 31, 2020.

NEW DELHI — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamuddin markaz of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms. In a digital press conference, the chief minister said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamuddin West, have been quarantined. He said that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month. Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering saying it was “highly irresponsible” on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.