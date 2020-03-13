Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Update: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have announced.

The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

A club statement read: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive Covid-19 result this evening.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff.”