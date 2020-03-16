Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adorable Mini Pony And Donkey Want You To #StayTheFHome

Screen legend and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging people to #StayTheFHome to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and he’s recruited two of his adorable pets to help get the message across: miniature pony Whiskey and Lulu the donkey.

“We have a good time eating here together,” Schwarzenegger said as he fed them two carrots. ”So much more fun than going outside. No more restaurants, OK? Public gatherings, restaurants, all those gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home.”

The “Terminator” star tweeted: